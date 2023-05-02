Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.254 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

AWI stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWI. Bank of America lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,043,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after buying an additional 49,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.