Arrow Electronics (ARW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 guidance at $4.40-4.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $4.40-$4.60 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW stock opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $65,602,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.