ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ASLN opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

