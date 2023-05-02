ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMVF opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

