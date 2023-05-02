ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of ASMVF opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.13.
ASMPT Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASMPT (ASMVF)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.