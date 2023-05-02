Assured Guaranty (AGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AGO traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.