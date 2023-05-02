Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,100 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 841,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. 164,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,681. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,365,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,771,000 after purchasing an additional 88,278 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

