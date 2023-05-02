ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on ATCO and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price target (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded ATCO from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.00.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$44.86 on Friday. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$39.67 and a 52-week high of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.68. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.