Aurora Innovation (AUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

