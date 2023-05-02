Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. 1,530,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,883. The company has a market capitalization of $999.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

