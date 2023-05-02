Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $910.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $12.21.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.