Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $16.00. 980,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 641,986 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $11.73.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $979.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

