Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of AVTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 7,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,212. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

In other news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 12,500 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,212. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 64,254 shares of company stock worth $170,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

