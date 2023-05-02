Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Avangrid by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

