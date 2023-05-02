Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. 32,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,183. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

