Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSGet Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,808 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 1.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $37,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVUS traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.05. 57,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,315. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.