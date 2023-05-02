Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,808 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 1.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $37,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVUS traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.05. 57,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,315. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

