Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences
In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,121 shares of company stock valued at $336,584. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.10.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.82% and a negative net margin of 1,886.33%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
