AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,813,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.7 %

AvidXchange stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 783,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.38.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. Research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.