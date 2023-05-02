AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,813,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. Research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
