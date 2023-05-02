Avnet (AVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Avnet has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $1.75-$1.85 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.75-1.85 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $15,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,561,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1,155.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 107,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

