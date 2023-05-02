AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,819 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital makes up approximately 3.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.96% of AXIS Capital worth $44,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,955,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,243,000 after buying an additional 64,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 102,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

