AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

AXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.