Axon Enterprise (AXON) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $216.58. The stock had a trading volume of 209,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average of $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,290 shares of company stock valued at $22,547,905 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

