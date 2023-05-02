Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Axonics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axonics Price Performance

Axonics stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.65. 1,079,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,945 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading

