Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down to $58.65

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.65, but opened at $54.34. Axonics shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 393,662 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Axonics Stock Down 10.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading

