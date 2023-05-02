Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Axos Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,501. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.
About Axos Financial
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axos Financial (AX)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.