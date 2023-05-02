AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ AXTI remained flat at $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 155,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,945. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.49.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 105.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 116,307 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth $195,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 46.9% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 156,457 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

