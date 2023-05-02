B. Riley Lowers Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $198.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $119.69 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.54.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 100.83%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.89 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

