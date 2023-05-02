B. Riley Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,080,499 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000. Synchronoss Technologies comprises about 1.6% of B. Riley Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 977,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 612,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.39 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
