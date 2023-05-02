Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) PT Lowered to GBX 400 at Berenberg Bank

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 400 ($5.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCKIF. Citigroup lowered Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 475 ($5.93) to GBX 455 ($5.68) in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

