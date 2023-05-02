Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in April

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,019,570,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $128,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCSF. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 200,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,478. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $732.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

