Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BALY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,096. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $810.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 460,680 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 109,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bally’s by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.