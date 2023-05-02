Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bally’s Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BALY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,096. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $810.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.
Several research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.
Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.
