Bancor Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $73.59 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,003.72 or 1.00024601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,782,912 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 158,728,766.23512957 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.46649618 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $3,410,291.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.