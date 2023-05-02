Bank of America Lowers PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $44.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $6,762,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 601.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 60,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

