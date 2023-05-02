Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 556,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 158,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,269. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

