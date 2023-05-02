Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Down 9.2%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.97 and last traded at $43.40. Approximately 489,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 489,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

