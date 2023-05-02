Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 570,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Banner Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. 61,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Banner has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $75.72.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Banner

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Banner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.