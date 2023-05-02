Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 570,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Banner Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. 61,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Banner has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $75.72.
Banner Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Banner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
About Banner
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
