Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.27

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.27 and last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 10150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

A number of research firms have commented on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Banner Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

