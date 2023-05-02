Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BAOS opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

