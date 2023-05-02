Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ BAOS opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.
