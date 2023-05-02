Barclays Cuts First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $63.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.

FAF stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

