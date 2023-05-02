Barclays Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 1,405,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.91. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Insider Activity at GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,089.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,209 shares of company stock worth $282,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GAP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in GAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.