Barclays Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $221.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.07.

Shares of BURL traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.26. 228,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,923. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 215.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

