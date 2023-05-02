Barclays Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $221.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.
BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.07.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of BURL traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.26. 228,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,923. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 215.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
