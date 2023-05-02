Baxter International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Baxter International stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 68,347 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 192,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

