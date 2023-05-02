BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

BDO Unibank Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $4.4543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 18.29%.

(Get Rating)

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.