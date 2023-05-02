Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.39-$0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.39-0.45 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $775.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.