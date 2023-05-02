Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 36,800 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after acquiring an additional 977,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,497,000 after buying an additional 851,309 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,898,000 after buying an additional 1,397,824 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. 425,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,514. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

