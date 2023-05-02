Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $29.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 21.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $29,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 186,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,430. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.