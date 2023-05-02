Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. 437,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,398. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

