Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.