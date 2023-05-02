Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 526 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,746 shares of company stock worth $42,795,795. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $232.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $437.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

