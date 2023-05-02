Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.