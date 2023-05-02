Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.